IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 50.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $201.74 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

