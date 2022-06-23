iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1,017.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.66 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58.

