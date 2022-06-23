iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $113.25 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

