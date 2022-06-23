iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 883.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 408,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.