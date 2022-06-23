iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

