iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Lpwm LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lpwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.9% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lpwm LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

