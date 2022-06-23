iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

