Israel Discount Bank of New York Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

JNJ opened at $175.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $462.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

