J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $663.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 663 ($8.12) and last traded at GBX 681.50 ($8.35), with a volume of 191563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 688 ($8.43).

JDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.72) price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.33).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 726.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 815.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £877.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($8.94) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,470.73). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,212 shares of company stock valued at $884,104.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

