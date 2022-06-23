Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $51,965,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $16,610,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after buying an additional 226,390 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $14,959,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 446.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 247,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

