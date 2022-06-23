Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

JKHY stock opened at $172.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

