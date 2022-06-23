JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 467 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $132.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

