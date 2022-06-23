JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $368.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

