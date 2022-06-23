J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.57. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

