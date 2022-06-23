Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 87.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.74 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

