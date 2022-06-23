Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 70.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 586,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,366 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $175.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $462.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

