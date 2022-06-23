Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $462.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

