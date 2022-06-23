JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

