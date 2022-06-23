JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

