JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.8% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

