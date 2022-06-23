Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth (LON:JPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 896.25 ($10.98) and last traded at GBX 896.25 ($10.98), with a volume of 1444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907.50 ($11.12).
The firm has a market capitalization of £971.22 million and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 966.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,012.68.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth’s payout ratio is 0.06%.
JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.
