JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $45.29. 7,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE)
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.