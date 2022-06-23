Keene & Associates Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $149.45. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

