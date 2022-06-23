Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average of $132.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

