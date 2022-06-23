Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,831. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

