Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

