Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

