Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.63.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

