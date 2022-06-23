Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KIM. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

