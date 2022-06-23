Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Shares Down 4.4%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.29 and last traded at C$15.37. Approximately 13,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.07.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

