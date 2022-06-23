KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,956,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 121,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.