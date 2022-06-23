Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $338.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

