Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,300.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2,598.40.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

