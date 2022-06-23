Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $37,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $233.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.