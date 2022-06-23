Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,009,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,567,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

