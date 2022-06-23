Laurentian Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Laurentian Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.25.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.60. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$5.40 and a one year high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 113.75.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

