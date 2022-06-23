LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.46. 14,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 18,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 249,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $608,000.

