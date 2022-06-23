Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $26.80 to $58.60. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 587,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,844,176 shares.The stock last traded at $36.97 and had previously closed at $35.75.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 103,326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,680.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

