LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.