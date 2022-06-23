LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.39.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About LifeVantage (Get Rating)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
