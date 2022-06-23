Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $339.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 57.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 273,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.