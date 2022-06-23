Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Market Perform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of LNC opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

