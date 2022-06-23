Lindsay (LNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lindsay alerts:

NYSE LNN opened at $119.80 on Thursday. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.75 and a 200-day moving average of $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.