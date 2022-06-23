Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($22.66) to GBX 1,100 ($13.47) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

LIO opened at GBX 919.16 ($11.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,083.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,440.06. Liontrust Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 903.12 ($11.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,560.05 ($31.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £596.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,295 ($15.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,994.80 ($24,491.43). Also, insider John Stephen Ions bought 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,162 ($14.23) per share, with a total value of £5,438.16 ($6,661.15).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.