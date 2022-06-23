Lpwm LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $128.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.