Lpwm LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $149.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

