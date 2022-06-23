Lpwm LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 209.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

