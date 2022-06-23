Lpwm LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 136,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 236,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 91,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,191,000.

VSS stock opened at $103.29 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.68 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

