Lpwm LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lpwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 131.7% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 725.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

