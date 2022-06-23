Lpwm LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lpwm LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $768,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

