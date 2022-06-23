Lpwm LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 269.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

